Hanoi (VNA) – David Duong, president of California Waste Solutions (CWS) and CEO of Vietnam Waste Solutions (VWS) has handed over 250 ventilators to the Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco to aid anti-pandemic efforts in the homeland.



When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, in response to the call of the Vietnamese government, his company has made contributions by donating cash. However, Duong said, this time, he decided to buy ventilators because there is a shortage of medical equipment, especially ventilators, when too many people are hospitalised.



With the help of the Consulate General of Vietnam and Vietnam Airlines, ventilators were transported to Vietnam within two days, he said.



According to Duong, VWS representatives in Vietnam have also donated medical supplies and equipment for pandemic prevention and control, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer and N95 face masks, SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen rapid test kits, and food to support people who are in need.



Besides donating 250 ventilators to Vietnam, he is traveling to many states in the US, meeting with state and federal government officials to advocate for Vietnam to receive more vaccine aid from the US through COVAX Facility.



In the near future, he plans to call for contributions from Vietnamese communities and businesses in the US as well as members of the Vietnamese American Business Association to present 1,000 ventilators to Vietnam.



Duong said he hoped that his action will serve as a motivation for the overseas Vietnamese community and businesses to join hands to support the country in the fight against COVID-19./.