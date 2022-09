Society Memorial house for Vietnamese volunteer soldiers launched in Cambodia A 600-sqm memorial house where remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers dying in battle in Cambodia will be kept was inaugurated in the north-western province of Battambang on September 10.

Society Policies on overseas Vietnamese discussed at webinar Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and representatives from Vietnamese associations in France joined a webinar of overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Europe on policies on overseas Vietnamese on September 9.

Society French singer expresses love for Vietnam through music A French singer-songwriter has expressed his love of Vietnam through song so as to encourage similar sentiments among international friends.

Society Workshop talks legal policies for Overseas Vietnamese A workshop on legal policies with the Vietnamese community in Europe was held on September 9 in both online and offline formats.