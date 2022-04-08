Phu Tho leaders present a souvenir to the delegation (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Phu Tho on April 8 met a delegation of 30 outstanding overseas Vietnamese paying tribute to Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation, at Hung Kings Temple in the northern province.

The delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Pham Quang Hieu.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Phu Tho Nguyen Hai briefed the delegation on the province’s socio-economic development in recent times and future orientations, notably outcomes of the conservation and development of two cultural heritages of the worship of Hung Kings and Xoan singing of the locality.

He appreciated contributions by overseas Vietnamese to achievements of Vietnam and Phu Tho in particular, hoping that they will further engage in the activities facilitating the development of economy, science, and education.

The delegation tours Hung Kings Temple (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese expressed their hope that the province will devise more incentives to attract foreign investment, and presented 20,000 face masks to support the COVID-19 prevention and control work in Phu Tho.

Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC). They were the kings of Van Lang. The worshiping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.