OVs in Cyprus make significant contributions to homeland: diplomat
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung praised great contributions of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Cyprus to the homeland during a recent meeting with the Vietnamese community here.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung praised great contributions of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Cyprus to the homeland during a recent meeting with the Vietnamese community here.
Ambassador Hung emphasised that the Vietnamese community in Cyprus is an integral part of the Vietnamese nation, and importantly contributes to the national construction, development and defence.
He applauded the community’s solidarity and positive contributions over the past time, especially to citizen protection, charity activities, and COVID-19 prevention; and their efforts to promote the image of Vietnam in Cyprus.
He expressed his hope that Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in Cyprus will continue to uphold the nation’s culture and tradition, and make more contributions to the development of the host country and the homeland, thus contributing to promoting the Vietnam – Cyprus relations.
On the occasion, the diplomat presented the certificate of merit of the Foreign Ministry's State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) to the community’s management board, and that of the embassy to individuals who have made achievements in citizen protection and charity work in Cyprus.
Addressing the event, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Cyprus George Christophides pledged to always accompany the Vietnamese community in all activities, and coordinate with the embassy to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese labourers in the country.
About 5,000 Vietnamese expats are living, working and studying in Cyprus. They have implemented numerous activities to affirm Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands, and help promote Vietnamese culture in the country./.