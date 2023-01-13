OVs in Egypt welcome traditional Tet (Photo: VNA)

Cairo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt held a ceremony on January 12 to welcome Tet (Lunar New Year) for the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung extended New Year greetings to the community, wishing them a lot of happiness, peace and prosperity in the year head.

Dung praised efforts and contributions of the local overseas Vietnamese in consolidating and deepening the sound friendship between the two countries, especially as the two sides mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The ambassador highlighted Vietnam and Egypt are enjoying a fruitful traditional friendship cooperation, and stressed Egypt supported Vietnam during the national liberation struggle. The two countries have witnessed significant developments in all spheres including economy, trade, culture, education and people-to people exchange.

Overseas Vietnamese and international friends enjoyed typical Tet dishes such as Chung cake, spring rolls and Pho./.