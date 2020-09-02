Society Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Society Vietnam News Agency honoured with “Hero” title for third time Thong Tan Xa Giai Phong (Liberation News Agency) – the counterpart of Vietnam News Agency at the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam during the wartime – is among the 15 units and localities honoured with the title "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces" for their exceptionally outstanding achievements during the anti-American resistance war.

Society Activities held in Laos & Brunei to mark National Day More than 130 photos on the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and close, comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people are on display at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane.

Society National flag making village in Hanoi Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.