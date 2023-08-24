Van Giao created the oil painting entitled “Uncle Ho writes the Declaration of Independence” in 1974. It captures the image of the beloved President with his broad forehead and noble lifestyle.

Doan Van Duc, Deputy Head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Office, presented the painting to the Ho Chi Minh Museum after it spent 30 years at his house.

Meanwhile, the watercolour sketch “Uncle Ho writes the Declaration of Independence”, created in 1971, and gouache painting “Early escort”, created in 1977, were handed over by Nguyen Van Duc, Giao’s son.

Hoping that Giao’s artworks on President Ho Chi Minh will be well preserved, Doan Van Duc and Nguyen Van Duc presented the three artworks to the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Van Giao (1916-1996) was one of the first generation of painters in Vietnam’s revolutionary fine arts. The late artist created a range of soulful paintings of President Ho Chi Minh based on documents on the President’s career and his own feelings about the places where the beloved leader lived and worked./.

VNA