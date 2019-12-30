Paintings show nature in time between seasons
Artworks in various genres and materials depicting the beauty of nature when the season changes have been on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
Giao Mua (Changing Season), an oil painting by Phan Thị Thanh Mai (Photo courtesy of the artist)
Hanoi (VNA) - Artworks in various genres and materials depicting the beauty of nature when the season changes have been on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
With the theme Giao Mua (Changing Season), the exhibition showcased 50 artworks by painters of the Hanoi UNESCO Fine Arts Centre.
The silk paintings, oil on canvas and lacquer works are of high quality and rich in content, showing the endless creativity of the artists, according to Phan Thi Thanh Mai, Director of the Centre.
Each artwork can be considered a flower of the coming spring, which is dedicated to art lovers, said Mai.
The exhibition is a rendezvous of the artists where they share the passion for art and live life to the fullest with the inspiration of nature, people and beauty, she added.
The exhibition which closed on December 30 featured remarkable artists of Vietnamese fine arts such as Nguyen Thi Bich Hong, Trinh Huu Minh and Tran Huu Dung. /.
With the theme Giao Mua (Changing Season), the exhibition showcased 50 artworks by painters of the Hanoi UNESCO Fine Arts Centre.
The silk paintings, oil on canvas and lacquer works are of high quality and rich in content, showing the endless creativity of the artists, according to Phan Thi Thanh Mai, Director of the Centre.
Each artwork can be considered a flower of the coming spring, which is dedicated to art lovers, said Mai.
The exhibition is a rendezvous of the artists where they share the passion for art and live life to the fullest with the inspiration of nature, people and beauty, she added.
The exhibition which closed on December 30 featured remarkable artists of Vietnamese fine arts such as Nguyen Thi Bich Hong, Trinh Huu Minh and Tran Huu Dung. /.