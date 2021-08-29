Society HCM City: Programme provides 10,000 medication bags to COVID-19 patients under home treatment A programme presenting 10,000 medication bags for COVID-19 patients under home treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, the biggest pandemic hot spot at present, was launched by the city’s Union of Business Associations (HUBA) on August 28.

Society Young Vietnamese professors doing well in RoK It’s not at all strange for Vietnamese students to be invited to stay and teach at prestigious universities abroad after they complete their studies. Let’s meet two outstanding brothers - Nguyen Ngoc Phi and Nguyen Ngoc Tan - who are currently lecturers at Sejong University in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

Society Lao Cai police break large trans-border drug trafficking ring Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai have broken a drug trafficking ring, seizing two suspects and 20 bricks (7kg) of heroin.

Videos Military medicos supporting home-bound Covid-19 patients In addition to providing treatment to Covid-19 patients at field hospitals, doctors from the Military Medical Academy have also been deployed to nearly 400 mobile medical stations to support patients at home.