Business COVID-19 makes nearly 10 pct of domestic firms lack capital: official Nearly 10 percent of Vietnamese firms lack capital and money for their business, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Nguyen Quang Vinh has said.

Business Aviation authority proposes removal of airfares’ ceiling rates The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently proposed the removal of the cap for airfares on domestic routes operated by at least three carriers.

Business Vietnamese abroad send home over 17 billion USD in remittances in 2020 Vietnamese abroad sent home 17.2 billion USD worth of remittances in 2020, making the country the third-largest remittance recipient in the East Asia and Pacific region, according to the Migration and Development Brief released earlier this week by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD).