Parents advised to follow information security principles to protect children in cyberspace
The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has advised parents who allow their children to use the Internet to comply with all information security principles and measures provided by suppliers, and equip themselves with basic knowledge on cyberspace to better protect their children.
Illustrative image (Photo: baophapluat.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has advised parents who allow their children to use the Internet to comply with all information security principles and measures provided by suppliers, and equip themselves with basic knowledge on cyberspace to better protect their children.
Parents need to always be cautious with any information on the Internet, abide by the principles of conduct in the network environment, and allow children to use applications dedicated to them, an AIS representative told the ministry’s regular press conference on November 6.
Internet users were also advised to be vigilant against applications of unknown origin because they all pose a potential risk of information insecurity.
An overview of the Ministry of Information and Communications' regular press conference (Photo courtesy of the ministry)Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the MIC's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI), said that after being reported about several groups with tens of thousands of members who often share negative information, the ABEI contacted with and requested Facebook (Meta) to remove eight of such groups.
Regarding the management of cultural behaviour in cyberspace, Do said that this is a task of not only the MIC, but also many ministries and sectors, including the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. He shared that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is coordinating with ministries and sectors to implement several solutions to raise people's awareness on social networks.
As for the MIC, the ministry has issued a handbook for conduct in cyberspace, and carried out a ‘Tin’ (means both news and trust in Vietnamese) campaign which aims to provide basic information and skills for internet users to recognise, detect, and prevent fake news and toxic information online, and be aware of their responsibilities when posting, providing, and sharing information.
The two ministries are also coordinating in developing a punishment process (restrictions on broadcasting, performance, advertising) for artists who commit violations. This process is expected to be issued by the end of this year, he added./.