Paris Peace Forum: Vietnam urges putting interests of people at core of policies, actions
Paris (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in his remarks delivered to the official opening of the third Paris Peace Forum held online on November 12, applauded the Forum’s very relevant theme of “Building a better world after the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He highlighted that through the efforts of the entire political system, collective participation of the people, and active cooperation with various countries and international organizations, Vietnam has been able to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure social security and recover economic growth.
The Vietnamese PM stressed that “We are fully aware that no single country can go very far alone in this fight.”
He went on to say that the pandemic had triggered a global health, economic, social crisis, and this shared challenge requires joint efforts of humanity through international solidarity, multilateral cooperation and coordination at national, regional and global level. Such efforts should ensure that no individual and country would be left behind, he said.
“We need to put the interests of people at the core of our policies and actions. Our foremost priority is to protect human health and lives, and ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines for the peoples of all countries and territories,” PM Phuc said.
He urged all countries to uphold their commitment to the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and climate change, and noted that it is particularly necessary to assist developing countries and provide them with financial, technological and commercial support. “This will help them realize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, gain equal access to markets and preferential loans, and effectively participate in the global supply chain,” he said.
“I am confident that, with strong determination and actions, we will certainly overcome all challenges, and together build a world of peace, cooperation and prosperity for a brighter future,” the PM concluded./.