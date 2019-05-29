Legal consultation for workers (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

– Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention 98 on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively is in line with the Party and State’s guidelines in international integration of labour and society.This evaluation was made in a report presented to lawmakers on May 29 during the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.Reports explaining the pros and cons of joining the convention said engagement in the ILO convention will affirm Vietnam’s determination and efforts in implementing labour-related commitments in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and its obligations as a member of the ILO.Participation in the convention also facilitates the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the reports said, adding that all ministries and departments agreed on the necessity of joining the convention.As Vietnam is pushing forward with international economic integration, the participation in and implementation of the convention will create a legal framework for employers and employees to conduct collective bargaining on salary and set other working conditions in labour relations such as overtime, mid-shift meals, and other benefits.This is the foundation of the operation of the Vietnamese labour market in line with rules of the market economy, which helps steer the market in the right direction towards establishing modern labour relations in the country, according to the reports.Joining the convention will help Vietnamese workers obtain better salaries and working conditions through collective bargaining.During discussions on the issue, some opinions suggested that the time to take effect of the draft revised Labour Code and the ILO Convention 98 should be synchronised to avoid gaps and legal conflicts when implementing the convention.Lawmakers also called for revising the 2012 Trade Union Law to ensure consistency of the legal system.Some deputies proposed the Government review and evaluate unfavourable aspects when joining Convention 98 to prepare the best solutions to arising problems, preventing them from affecting the life and production of workers.–VNA