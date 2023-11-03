Society Da Nang to become big socio-economic centre The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Videos Hanoi named as Asia’s best emerging culinary city The capital city of Hanoi has surpassed Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, Kyoto of Japan, and Taipei of Taiwan (China), to win the “Asia’s Best Emerging Culinary City 2023” title, at the recently held World Culinary Awards 2023.

Society Workshop promotes digital school management Digital transformation has been and will be a mandatory requirement for educational institutions to ensure progress, training quality, and all training organisation and management activities towards sustainable development, contributing to training quality human resources serving economic development.

Society Vietnamese, Dutch PMs ride bicycles along Hanoi streets On the morning of November 2, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spent time cycling around Hanoi under beautiful autumn skies.