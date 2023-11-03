Partnership to benefit 10,000 disadvantaged youth nationwide
With support from partners like the InterContinental Hotels Group, the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation has favourable conditions to reach and help thousands of kids and families in need across the country. (Photo: Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation)HCM City (VNA) – The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation on November 2 announced their continued partnership to support 10,000 disadvantaged youths across Vietnam.
According to the sides’ cooperation agreement, the IHG is committed to sponsoring scholarships, education, and textbooks for students from ethnic minorities, and organising career orientation events and activities to raise awareness on unsafe migration and child labour.
Paul Cunningham, IHG's senior director of operations for Southeast Asia and the Republic of Korea, said partnering with the Blue Dragon serving the mission of bringing positive changes to Vietnam is among its key activities. Together, the two sides will continue to seek out vulnerable children in Vietnam, providing them with guidance, safe places to stay, educational opportunities, and psychological support.
According to him, all 16 IHG hotels in the country are actively contributing to the foundation through various activities aligned with the group’s commitment in its Journey To Tomorrow - a 10-year action plan aimed at driving positive changes for the community, people, and the world.
Do Duy Vi, co-executive director of Blue Dragon, noted that since 2020, the IHG has been collaborating with the foundation to combat human trafficking in Vietnam while promoting improvements and assistance for disadvantaged children.
With support from partners like the IHG, the foundation has favourable conditions to reach and help thousands of kids and families in need across the country, he said./.