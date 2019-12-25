Party admits over 143,000 new members in 2019
The Communist Party of Vietnam has admitted over 143,000 new members in 2019, raising the total membership to around 5.2 million, it was reported at a national online conference reviewing Party building work on December 25.
At the conference
Reports at the conference, held by the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, said the recruitment of new members has focused more on quality.
The Party building sector has completed a big load of work in the year, contributing to national development and strengthening the people’s trust in the Party, the conference heard.
An important task in 2019 was the rearrangement of the political apparatus and streamlining the contingent of public workers, which has helped save 10 trillion VND in regular spending.
In 2020, the sector will focus on preparations for Party congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress, especially personnel work, in order to select capable officials with good morality for leading and management positions in both the Party and the administration./.