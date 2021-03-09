Party Central Committee adopts resolution of second plenum
The second plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up on March 9 after two days of sitting with the adoption of the meeting’s resolution.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (fifth from left), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (sixth from right) and other Party and State officials at the closing session of the 13th Party Central Committee's second plenum (Photo: VNA)
At the closing session, Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee delivered a report on the Politburo’s consideration and response regarding opinions and contributions from the Party Central Committee’s members to the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for the entire 13th tenure.
The Party Central Committee also listened to a report on the Politburo’s consideration and explanation regarding ideas contributed by the committee on nomination of candidates for a number of leadership positions in State agencies in the 14th tenure from 2016-2021 and the 15th tenure from 2021-2026. The report was presented by Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivers the closing remarks (Photo: VNA)
The committee members then wrote down in their ballots their nomination of candidates for a number of leading positions in State agencies in the 14th and 15th tenures.
The Party Central Committee approved a resolution of the second plenum, and Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered closing remarks./.
