Politics Infographic Important dates in legislative election The followings are the 16 important dates in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Central Party Committee discusses whole-term agenda, personnel work The second plenum of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on March 8 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics 13th PCC’s second plenum considers candidates for leading positions Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 8 told the 13th Party Central Committee’s second plenum that the Politburo will seek the committee’s decision on the candidates for the posts of State President, Prime Minister and National Assembly Chairperson at this plenum.

World Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) convened the second week of its 46th regular session from March 1 to 5, with debates on promoting civil and political rights along with economic, cultural, and social rights, including the rights of the child and of persons with disabilities (PWDs).