At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee continued its 6th meeting on October 7 with the plenary session in the morning being moderated by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Delegates mulled over the 2022 socio-economic performance and State budget reports, the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimates for 2023, and the budget finance plan for 2023-2025.

In the afternoon, the delegates worked in groups discussing orientations to the national master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Later, the Politburo convened a meeting to give opinions on the collection and explanation of the Party Central Committee’s feedback on a project on continuing to build and perfect the law-governed socialist State in the new period; a project on reviewing the 15-year implementation of a resolution adopted by the 10th Party Central Committee’s fifth plenum on continuing to renew the Party leadership over activities of the political system, and another on continuing to promote the country’s industrialistion and modernisation./.