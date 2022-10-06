Politics Vietnam keen on boosting partnership with Japanese localities: official Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed that Vietnam is keen on promoting partnership among localities of Vietnam and Japan, considering it as a substantial and effective cooperation channel for both sides to beef up bilateral ties in various fields

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Leaders extend sympathy to US over losses caused by Hurricane Ian President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 5 sent their condolences to US President Joe Biden over the heavy losses caused by Hurricane Ian.

Politics Vietnam attends int’l inter-party conference on sustainable development A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended virtually an international inter-party conference on ecological security and sustainable development held by the United Russia party in Sakhalinsk city on October 6.