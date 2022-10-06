Party Central Committee discusses industrialisation, modernisation project
The 13th Party Central Committee discussed the project on continuing to accelerate national industrialization and modernization to 2030 with a vision to 2045 in the morning of October 6, the fourth working day of its 6th plenum.
Officials at the ongoing 6th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
The discussion was chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In the afternoon, the committee worked in groups, scrutinising a report on socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022, draft plans on socio-economic development and state budget for 2023, and three-year fiscal-budgetary plans for 2023-2025./.