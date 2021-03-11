Party Central Committee Office nominates five candidates for 15th NA election
Voters working at Party Central Committee’s Office vote to nominate candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An online conference of voters working at the Party Central Committee’s Office on March 11 approved with high consensus the nomination of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and four other officials as candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.
The conference of voters was held in line with regulations on the nomination of candidates for the 15th NA elections, which require collecting opinions of voters at the candidates’ workplace.
Besides General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the other four are Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee‘s Secretariat; Bui Thi Minh Hoai, member of the Secretariat; Le Minh Hung, member of the Secretariat and chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office; and Nguyen Dac Vinh, member of the Secretariat and deputy chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.
Participants at the conference spoke highly of the candidates’ capability, knowledge, qualification, political firmness and morality. They shared the view that the candidates satisfy all conditions and criteria for a National Assembly deputy in accordance with the law
Thuong said that they are well aware that the nomination is a mission assigned by the Party, which is an honour and also a big responsibility for them.
He affirmed that the nominees are aware of the role and responsibility of people’s deputies and vow to exert best efforts to fulfill their assigned tasks./.
