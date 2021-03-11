Politics Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect, promote human rights: Spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has affirmed that Vietnam’s consistent policy is to protect and promote human rights, including basic rights to freedom specifically stipulated in the Constitution 2013 and many related legal documents.

Politics E-government development among outstanding achievements of Vietnam: PM One of the highlights in the e-government building of Vietnam in the last two years is the inauguration of the National Public Service Portal on December 9, 2019, reported the Government Office at a meeting of the National Committee for E-Government on March 10.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand look to beef up cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held a virtual discussion on March 10 with New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, during which they agreed to promote the role of the two foreign ministries in bolstering cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia seek stronger partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 held talks via videoconference with his counterparts from Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.