Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission announces fifth meeting's conclusions
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on its fifth meeting in Hanoi on August 4.
At the event (Photo: Inspection Commission)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on its fifth meeting in Hanoi on August 4.
Accordingly, the meeting took place from August 2-4 under the chair of Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu.
At the event, the commission concluded that the Party delegation to the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee, and the Party Committee of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment for the 2016-2019 period violated principles of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed the lack of responsibility and lax leadership and direction, resulting in the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Planning and Investment, several organisations and individuals who are officials and Party members violating Party regulations and State laws in the management and use of finances and assets, and in bidding. A number of officials and Party members were punished and faced criminal proceedings.
Former member of the Party Central Committee, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, former head of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung, who was expelled from the Party and criminally prosecuted, took the main responsibility for violations and mistakes by the Party delegation to the municipal People’s Committee, and was directly responsible for the above cases.
The commission asked the standing board of the municipal Party Committee to review its responsibility for leading and directing the Party delegation to the municipal People’s Committee, and thoroughly dealing with violations and shortcomings in line with the Party regulations and State laws.
At the meeting, the commission also considered a report suggesting disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members in four cases in Ho Chi Minh City, saying that their violations resulted in serious consequences and losses to the State assets, causing public concern, hurting the prestige of the city's Party organisations and administration.
They also decided on other important issues./.
