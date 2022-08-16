Vo Ngoc Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to remove Vo Ngoc Thanh from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai province for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures during its meeting in Hanoi on August 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



Thanh was also dismissed from the position of Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province for the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 terms.



The Secretariat also issued a warning for the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai in the 2016-2021 tenure and reprimanded the Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure.



The decisions were made after the Secretariat considered the proposals by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission. The Secretariat agreed that the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and direction, thus enabling the provincial People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to violate Party regulations and State laws on forestry during their management and implementation of some projects in the province.

Thanh, in his capacity as Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, must bear the main responsibility for the violations and wrongdoings by the Party Civil Affairs Committee and the People’s Committee as well during the above-said tenures.



He violated the principle of democratic centralism, working regulations, Party regulations and State laws when making conclusions and signing a number of documents that ran counter to legal regulations on investment, bidding, land, housing, forestry, construction and planning, the Secretariat said.



Such violations and wrongdoings have caused serious consequences, sparked public concern and eroded the reputation of the local Party Committee and authorities as well as Thanh himself.



The Secretariat asked relevant authorities to impose administrative disciplinary measures against the collectives and individuals that have been punished by the Party in line with regulations./.