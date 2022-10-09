Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).
The Party chief said despite difficulties, the sector had made worthy contribution to the cause of national liberation, construction and defence, which was accredited by the Party and State through many noble awards.
In the letter, the Party General Secretary hoped the sector would further uphold its achievements, ensure a harmony between its political and production-business tasks, and promote the reading culture.
It is also necessary to develop a workforce that can meet requirements of the era of industrialisation, modernisation, and deep international integration, he recommended.
The Party leader wished the sector's staff good health and happiness and hoped that they will make greater efforts to complete all their assigned tasks./.