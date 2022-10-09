Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 16th session on October 10 The 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on October 10 and conclude on October 12, said the NA Office.

Politics 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum concludes The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on October 9 after seven days of sitting, with all items on its agenda completed.

Politics Vietnam promotes environmental, climate diplomacy to serve development Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended and delivered speeches at two panel discussions of the Building Bridges Week (BBW) held in Switzerland from October 3-7.

Politics Vietnam affirms to promote rule of law at national, international levels Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on October 7 affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels while attending a debate on this issue chaired by the UN’s Sixth Committee (Legal).