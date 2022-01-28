Politics PM chairs Government’s January regular meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a regular Government meeting on January 28 to assess the socio-economic development situation in January, put forward tasks for February and the following months, and draft a Government Resolution on a socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Politics NA leader pays pre-Tet visits to Hanoi Capital High Command, Mobile Police High Command Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 27 paid pre-Tet visits to the Hanoi Capital High Command and the Mobile Police High Command as the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is approaching.

Politics Vietnam, UK forge cooperation in various fields The UK’s Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone has expressed his interest in trade and investment promotion between Vietnam and the UK to open the door for goods and services of the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defence ties Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov on January 26, during which they agreed to boost cooperation in increasing the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and training, so as to strengthen bilateral defence ties in line with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.