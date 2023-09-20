Politics Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess's Vietnam visit to reinforce bilateral ties Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Hanoi on September 20 afternoon, starting their official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Politics HCM City expects to be model of Vietnam-Japan local-to-local cooperation Ho Chi Minh City hopes to be a model of local-to-local cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said at a ceremony on September 20 to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation The Vietnamese and Thai armies have agreed to enhance coordination and continue to implement cooperative activities so as to make contributions to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two nations.