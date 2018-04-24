General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) shakes hands with Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on April 24 received Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, the Party leader applauded that the visit of the Speaker, saying it will consolidate and deepen the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

Vietnam has always paid heed to and highly evaluated Sri Lanka’s important achievements in socio-economic development, he said.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that Vietnam always attaches much importance to friendship relations with Sri Lanka’s political parties and supports the exchange of high-ranking delegations and enhancement of bilateral ties through all channels such as Party, Government and Parliament channels and people-to-people diplomacy.

Bilateral relations have seen important strides, the Party chief said, adding that the two nations need to strengthen cooperation in key and potential sectors.

He also voiced his hope that Vietnam and Sri Lanka will continue supporting each other in regional and international multilateral forums.

For his part, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya congratulated Vietnam on its successes during the country’s process of reform and development.

While affirming Sri Lanka treasures relations with Vietnam, Jayasuriya noted that the room for cooperation remains huge, especially in tourism, aviation, and people-to-people and youth-to-youth exchanges, among others.

Vietnamese and Sri Lankan leaders should further promote the traditional friendship and cooperation, thereby benefitting people of both countries, he added.-VNA