Party General Secretary chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control Nguyen Phu Trong has highlighted a need to renew the spirit and determination in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.



Chairing the committee’s meeting in Hanoi on November 18, the Party leader asked Party committees and organisations to seriously and effectively perform anti-corruption tasks; resolutely prevent, quickly discover and seriously deal with corruption and negative behaviors, with a focus on degradation in political thought, moral virtue and lifestyle among officials, Party members and civil servants.



He required that difficulties and obstacles must be removed to speed up the investigation, prosecution and trial of cases under the watch of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control, so as to fulfill this year’s tasks.



The standing board of the committee reported that following its 19th meeting in January 2021, the fight against corruption and trials of relevant cases have been stepped up with positive results.



Specifically, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission inspected, imposed disciplinary measures and asked for disciplinary actions against 12 Party organisations and 20 Party members under the management of the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat. A number of law violations in the education and health care sectors have been brought to courts.



Over 1.75 trillion VND (77.33 million USD) in illegal gains have been confiscated and blocked. Law enforcement agencies reclaimed over 9 trillion VND.



Participants at the event also discussed the committee’s draft working regulations and the assignment of tasks to its members./.



