At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

With 39 articles, speeches and interviews of the Party chief, the book reflects his consistent thought on the leadership and directions over the national defence strategy in the new period. These directions have been drawn from the past struggles for national construction and defence.It also shows his profound, resolute, comprehensive, and persuasive insights, contributing to clarifying the Party's ideological development in terms of military policy and national defence strategy, and especially the Party’s comprehensive and direct leadership over the Vietnam People's Army in the cause of socialist Fatherland building and safeguarding./.