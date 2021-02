Politics CPP President highlights CPV’s leadership role The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on late February 3 issued a press release on the phone talks earlier the same day between CPP President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Vietnam attends Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave Maj. Gen. Pham Truong Son, Deputy Commander of the Air Defence - Air Force Service of Vietnam, is attending the teleconferenced Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave that opened on February 3, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia’s border guard forces step up cooperation An agreement on border defence cooperation was signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Border Guard High Command and the Army Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in Hanoi on February 3.