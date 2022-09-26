Party delegation attends 12th congress of FRELIMO Party
Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by deputy head of its Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Truong Quang Hoai Nam, is attending the 12th National Congress of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party.
The congress is taking place in Matola city from September 23-28 with the participation of 1,500 delegates and 23 international delegations.
The Vietnamese delegation delivered a congratulatory speech at the event; paid a courtesy call to President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Bias; and held working sessions with secretary in charge of foreign affairs at FRELIMO’s Central Committee Shakin Abubakar, Minister Augusto Moreno and Deputy Minister Ludovina Bernardo of Industry and Trade of Mozambique.
At these meetings, the two sides informed each other of the current affairs of their parties and nations and discussed measures to beef up bilateral ties.
On the sidelines of the congress, the Vietnamese delegation, accompanied by Ambassador Pham Hoang Kim. also met with many international delegations./.
