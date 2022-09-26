Politics Drastic measures needed to speed up public investment capital disbursement: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need for drastic measures to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as three national target programmes, while chairing a meeting with ministries, sectors and localities on September 26.

Politics Cuban PM’s visit to deepen fraternal ties with Vietnam: diplomat Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam aims to further strengthen the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the Party, State and people of Cuba and Vietnam, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognizing Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was held in Nghia Lo town, the northwestern province of Yen Bai, on September 24.