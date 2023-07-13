Party delegation pays working visit to China’s Guangdong province
A Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang on July 13 paid a working visit to Guangdong province - one of China's important economic locomotives.
Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, met with Huang Kunming, Politburo member and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee.
The two sides expressed their delight that under the strategic direction of the two Party General Secretaries, bilateral cooperation has recorded positive progress, including contributions by collaboration between Guangdong and Vietnamese localities.
Thang affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State attach great importance to and support the comprehensive and substantive cooperation between the country and Guangdong. He suggested the two sides continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges and strengthen discussions on new cooperation methods and forms to make most of collaboration potential, especially in economics, trade, investment, tourism, and personnel training.
The official also expressed respect for and thanks to the Guangdong Party Committee, administration and people for preserving relic sites related to the Vietnamese revolution.
For his part, Huang affirmed that his province attaches importance to and wishes to work with Vietnamese localities to intensify cooperation in economy, trade and investment, and in sharing Party building experiences.
The Vietnamese Party delegation visits Qianhai in Shenzhen city. (Photo: VNA)Earlier, the delegation paid a working visit to Shenzhen city where Thang had a meeting with leading officials of the city. The two sides discussed measures to promote substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Shenzhen and Vietnamese localities, and exchanged experiences in socio-economic development and urban management.
At the working session between Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang and Xie Chuntao, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Rector of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: VNA)Within the framework of the visit, the delegation also had a working session with Xie Chuntao, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Rector of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China. The two sides shared experiences in training managers and leaders, theoretical research and cooperation directions between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the Central Party School./.