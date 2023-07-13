Politics Upgrade of Dak Long-Vang Tat border gate in Kon Tum proposed The People’s Committee of the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on July 13 held talks with a working team on border affairs from Attapeu province, Laos, during which the two sides proposed to upgrade the pair of Dak Long (Vietnam) - Vang Tat (Laos) auxiliary border gates to main ones.

Politics Senior diplomats of Vietnam, China meet on sidelines of AMM-56 Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Politburo member and Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi in Jakarta on July 13.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Friendship insignia bestowed upon Italian Ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, during a ceremony in Hanoi on July 13.