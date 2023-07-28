Party disciplinary measures imposed on former officials of Thanh Hoa
The Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat on July 28 imposed disciplinary measures on the Standing Boards of the Party Committee of Thanh Hoa in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and a number of the central province’s former leaders for violating the Party’s regulations and State laws.
The individuals included Mai Van Ninh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former deputy head of the Standing Board of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; Trinh Van Chien, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, and former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
Disciplinary measures were also imposed on Nguyen Dinh Xung, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee; Le Thi Thin, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee; Trinh Huu Hung, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Health Department; Hoang Sy Binh, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Health Department; Hoang Van Hung, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.
Nguyen Thanh Tri, former member of the Lai Chau provincial Party Committee, member of the provincial Party Committee's Inspection Commission and chief inspector of Lai Chau was also in the list.
After considering the punishment proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat concluded that the Standing Boards of the Thanh Hoa’s Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws; working regulations in directing the granting of investment policies and approval of the planning schemes and planning adjustments for a number of land-use projects of FLC Group as well as approval and implementation of public investment projects under the Smart City scheme; in managing and using land and carrying out the Hac Thanh Tower project; in personnel work; and in directing the declaration of properties and incomes.
They showed a lack of responsibility in management, direction, inspection and supervision, enabling the Party delegations to the provincial People’s Council and the provincial People’s Committee as well as many organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and State laws.
Their violations caused serious consequences that are difficult to be fixed, as well as huge losses and risks of huge losses to the State budget, leading to the launch of criminal procedures against many officials and Party members, causing public anger and harming the prestige of the Party organisation and local administration.
Ninh showed a lack of responsibility in management, direction, inspection and supervision, violated regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility for setting example.
Chien and Xung displayed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do and their responsibility for setting example.
Thin, Quyen, Huu Hung, Binh and Van Hung violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do.
Meanwhile, Tri showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; received bribes; letting his subordinates to take bribes; violating Party regulations and State laws on prevention and combat of corruption and negative phenomena, regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do and his responsibility for setting example.
Their violations caused serious consequences and big losses to the State budget, triggering public anger and damaging the prestige of the Party organisations and local administrations.
Considering the nature, level, and consequences of the violations, and based on Party regulations, the Politburo and Secretariat decided to give a warning to the Standing Boards of the Thanh Hoa’s Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures as well as Mai Van Ninh. They also proposed the Party Central Committee impose a disciplinary measure on Trinh Van Chien.
The Secretariat also decided to dismiss Nguyen Dinh Xung, Le Thi Thin, Pham Dang Quyen, Trinh Huu Hung, Hoang Sy Binh, Hoang Van Hung from all of their Party positions, and expel Nguyen Thanh Tri from the Party.
It asked competent agencies to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.