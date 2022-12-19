Party General Secretary chairs Central Military Commission session
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s fifth session in Hanoi on December 19 to consider the approval of a report on the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2022, and orientations for 2023, and several draft resolutions.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaking at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –
The meeting approved the report with high consensus, with participants affirming that amidst complicated developments in the world situation, the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) as a whole has always stayed united and ready for as well as has fulfilled any assigned tasks.
Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary Trong emphasised the importance of 2023 as the key year in implementing the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Party Congress of the VPA.
He required the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to focus on directing the entire army to improve its research and forecasting capacity to timely advise the Party and State in promptly and effectively responding to any circumstances to protect the independence, sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the Fatherland; and avoid falling into the passivity or being taken by surprise.
The army must strictly maintain combat readiness; closely monitor the airspace, waters and key areas; proactively prepare plans and get forces and vehicles and equipment prepared to successfully respond to non-traditional security challenges, such as natural disasters, epidemics and environmental incidents, and rescue missions.
He asked for closer coordination between the military with ministries, agencies, sectors and localities in implementing strategies, resolutions, conclusions and projects on military and defence affairs; as well as more efforts to increase the quality of training, drills, education and training, scientific research, and to carry out substantive and effective defence diplomacy activities so as to ensure harmony of interests of the nation and the people, and contribute to the improvement of the position and reputation of the country and the Vietnam People's Army in the international arena.
The Party chief also requested maintaining and strengthening the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects over the army./.