– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 12 for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.The welcome ceremony was held with 21-cannon salute, the highest level for a head of state.The Chinese leader and his spouse are making a State visit to Vietnam from December 12-13 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.Party General Secretary Trong invited the Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to ascend to the honorary podium, and 21 cannons were fired in salute. The two leaders then inspected the guards of honour of the Vietnam People’s Army.The Vietnam visit by the Party General Secretary and President of China and his spouse and a high-ranking delegation from the CPC and Chinese State is the first by the highest leader of the Chinese Party and State to Vietnam after the 20th National Congress of the CPC. It comes one year after the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022.