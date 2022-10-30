Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong leaves Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi to start his official visit to China (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong left Hanoi on October 30 morning on an official visit to China which will run through November 1, 2022.

The visit is made at the invitation by Xi Jinpin, Party General Secretary and President of China.

The leader was seen off at the airport by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other Party and State leading officials.

Prominent among his entourage are Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat; Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; and Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister./.