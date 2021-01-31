Politics Infographic Structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.