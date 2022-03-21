He stressed Malaysia attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Vietnam, adding his country hopes the two sides will strengthen links in economy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchange, and that it is ready to step up tourism and maritime cooperation to tap into potential of both nations.



PM Ismail Sabri agreed to enhance party-to-party relations via mutual visits, especially at the high-ranking level, and exchanges between parties’ organisations so as to share experience.



Welcoming PM Ismail Sabri, General Secretary Trong described the Malaysian PM’s official visit to Vietnam as a milestone helping promote the traditional friendship, mutual trust, and strategic partnership between the two countries in all fields in a result-oriented manner



The Party leader affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and reinforcing the strategic partnership with Malaysia.



He asked the two sides to bring into play the obtained outcomes, improve the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, including relations between their political parties, step up bilateral connections as well as cooperation within ASEAN and regional and international forums.



Regarding the East Sea, the Party leader suggested Vietnam and Malaysia jointly and actively consolidate peace and cooperation in the East Sea in order to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of the parties under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



In that spirit, he recommended the two countries to increase viewpoint exchange and maritime cooperation in different fields, thereby together maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region./.

VNA