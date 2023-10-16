The book by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – After more than one year since its release, the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong continues to receive warm acclaim from officials, Party members, scholars and social researchers.

Dr. Than Ngoc Anh, head of the Faculty of Scientific Socialism at the Academy of Politics Region II, said the book serves as a guide to enhance the credibility of lectures. It also helps disseminate the concept of socialism to the entire population, including those living overseas, so that they could understand what socialism is and why Vietnam has chosen the path to socialism.

Moreover, the book also holds significance in the ongoing process of reviewing the practices and theories regarding the renewal path of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It encourages and promotes the national development aspirations of the entire Party, people and armed forces in the current period.

Ho Xuan Lam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), said after over 35 years of following the renovation policy, Vietnam has reaped various socio-economic achievements, affirming its increasingly solid position on the international stage. This fact is the most compelling evidence of the wise choice of the socialist development path made by the Party and the nation.

According to him, the release of the book is necessary and meaningful, with its content strongly affirming the determination to build socialism and addressing the concerns of a portion of the population. It also dispels distortions and allegations by reactionary and hostile forces, thereby consolidating the public trust in the Party's leadership./.