Politics HCM City celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 20 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic relations.

Politics President's state visit expected to deepen Vietnam-Indonesia relations President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay a state visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Politics War veterans’ 7th congress to be convened The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) will take place from December 29-31, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on December 20.

Politics President’s state visit to mark new stride in Vietnam - Indonesia relations The state visit to Indonesia by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from December 21 to 23 is an important event marking a stride in the two countries’ relations and helping develop their strategic partnership in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Ta Van Thong.