Party leader chairs Central Military Commission meeting
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Central Military Commission meeting on November 30 to approve a draft resolution on leadership in the implementation of military-defence tasks and Party building in 2021, and a report on the realisation of military-defence missions in 2020 and orientations and tasks for 2021.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (standing) addresses the meeting of the Central Military Commission on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a Central Military Commission meeting on November 30 to approve a draft resolution on leadership in the implementation of military-defence tasks and Party building in 2021, and a report on the realisation of military-defence missions in 2020 and orientations and tasks for 2021.
The report noted that this year, amid complex developments in the region and the world, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence as well as Party committees at all levels led the military in completing all military-defence tasks set for the year.
Along with providing advice on policies and forecasts to the Party and State, the military has also maintained combat readiness and close coordination with other ministries and localities to promote its central role in building a firm all-people defence.
It has completed its tasks in production as well as COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, and joined in activities to protect human lives and property during natural disasters and flooding.
The ministry directed the streamlining of organisations to make them elite and strong, while showing progress in completing legal documents relating to military and defence and good performance in external defence relations in the year when Vietnam took up the roles of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
In 2021, the military aims to implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Congress of the Army's Party Organisation, while focusing on building a pure, strong and model Party Organisation.
It will enhance its capacity and competitiveness as well as the efficiency of inspection and supervision and the implementation of Party discipline, while maintaining and promoting the absolute and direct leadership of the Party over all aspects of the military.
Members of the Central Military Commission agreed with the tasks and solutions given in the report, while asking Party committees and organisations at all levels to continue to give advice to the Party and State on military-defence affairs while effectively implementing strategies, resolutions, conclusions, projects, and laws, including the Vietnam Border Guard Law and the resolution released by the National Assembly on involvement in UN peacekeeping operations./.