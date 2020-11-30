Politics Party leader chairs Central Military Commission’s meeting Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission chaired a meeting of Central Military Commission in Hanoi on November 30.

Politics 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Romania diplomatic ties celebrated in Hanoi The traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Romania have been fostered continuously over the past years, and the bilateral relationship has seen progress in all spheres, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on November 29.

Politics Corruption fight fruitful, wins over people’s support: symposium The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption held a symposium in Hanoi on November 28 to discuss the outcomes of corruption prevention and control during 2013-2020, especially since the beginning of the Party’s 12th tenure.

Politics Hanoi Party Committee convenes 2nd meeting The 2nd meeting of the 17th Party Committee of Hanoi City was held on November 28 under the chair by its Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue.