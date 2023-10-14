Politics Top legislator meets Hai Phong voters ahead of NA’s sixth session Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of northern Hai Phong city met with voters in Do Son district on October 14, ahead of the parliament’s sixth session.

Politics Vietnam seeks maritime economic cooperation with Italy’s Puglia region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung met with the President of the Regional Council of Puglia, Cera Napoleone, and Mayors of Bari, Brindisi and Lecce cities, as part of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 programme in Puglia from October 11-12.

Politics Hanoi further promotes cooperative ties with New South Wales Vice Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong has held a working session with CEO of Investment New South Wales Katie Knight in Sydney on October 11, as part of his working trip to New Zealand and Australia from October 6-15.

Politics RoK’s Sacheon city, Vung Tau to beef up cooperative ties A delegation from the Sacheon City Council of the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by its Chairman Yun Hyeong-keun, visited and held a working session with the People's Committee of Vung Tau city in the southern province Ba Ria-Vung Tau on October 13.