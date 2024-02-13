World Uruguayan newspaper carries Vietnamese Party leader’s article The El Pueblo (People) e-newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Uruguayan Communist Party, has recently published the content of an article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3).

Politics Deputy FM attends 7th Indian Ocean Conference Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has highlighted the need to build a common vision towards stability, sustainability and connectivity across seas and oceans, including the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the East Sea, while addressing the recent seventh Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Perth, Australia.

Politics 2023 - a highlight in Vietnam-Saudi Arabia relations: Ambassador The year 2023 marked a bright spot in the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia relations with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, and fruitful meetings between leaders of the two countries, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy said.

Politics NA's foreign affairs - a highlight in overall achievements of Vietnam: Official Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has highlighted milestones in foreign affairs achieved by the legislature in 2023 during an interview recently granted to the press.