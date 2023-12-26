Politics Vietnamese, Japanese Communist Party officials hold talks Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on December 25 held talks with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo who is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of CPV Central Committee.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border inspection The Department of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and the Office of Foreign Affairs of China’s Yunnan province on December 25 held a ceremony at Marker 456 in Thuong Phung commune of Meo Vac district to launch a bilateral border inspection.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.