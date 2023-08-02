Politics HCM City, UK promote green growth cooperation Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on August 2.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit to beef up ties between Vietnamese, Iranian legislatures The upcoming first official visit to Iran by Vuong Dinh Hue in his capacity as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will mark a particularly important milestone in paving the way for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, said Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to boost Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership: official National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visit to Indonesia from August 4 will help promote Vietnam’s parliamentary cooperation with other ASEAN countries and create a new motivation for the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.