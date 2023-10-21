Delegates at the launching ceremony of a book by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the resolve to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A book by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the resolve to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress (NPC) was released at a ceremony held in Hanoi on October 20.

The book, titled ”The whole country unites, makes use of every opportunity, overcomes all difficulties and challenges, and resolves to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress", was jointly published by the Central Theoretical Council and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House.

In his remarks at the event, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said the book has a great significance as it could be considered a guidebook with strategic directions, practical guidance and important suggestions for party committees, officials, party members, and the masses to raise awareness and determination to successfully implement the resolution of the 13th NPC, creating new momentum and strength for the country to develop quickly and sustainably.

Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC) ’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said that with profound and comprehensive theoretical and practical value, the book contributes greatly to the system of theories on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam today; to the building of the Party and the political system and to promoting the strength of the entire nation in building and protecting the fatherland.

Pham Thi Thinh, Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Su That National Political Publishing House, said with over 500 pages, the book contains 40 pieces of outstanding writings and speeches of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in the first half term of the 13th NPC. They reflect important ideas, perspectives, and directions in the strategic and comprehensive leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Secretariat, headed by the General Party Secretary, in the implementation of political tasks of the country in general as well as those of regions and localities in particular.

The book is also available online free of charge on the publishing house' app STBook./.