The event is jointly held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), Nguoi Lao dong (Labourers) Newspaper, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in HCM City. (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – The book on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam by



The event was jointly held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations ( The book on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was introduced in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).The event was jointly held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations ( HUFO ), Nguoi Lao dong (Labourers) Newspaper, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in HCM City.

The book was launched on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2022).



As one of the highly influential publications by the Party leader, it gathers his 29 outstanding articles and speeches, aiming to help cadres, Party members, and people gain an insight into socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam so as to promote consensus in the society and bring into play the great national solidarity to achieve the strategic goals set by the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh, and the people.



HUFO Vice President Ho Xuan Lam noted that after more than 35 years of reform, Vietnam has recorded many socioeconomic achievements and affirmed its firm position in the international arena.



This demonstrates the Party’s and the nation’s sound decision of the path towards socialism, as well as the strong resolve in socialism building, he said, stressing that the achievements have also cleared up concern among a contingent of people, smashed distortions by reactionary and hostile forces, and consolidated public confidence in the Party.



Dr. Than Ngoc Anh, from Academy of Politics Region II, said the book arouses and promotes aspirations for national development in the Party, the public, and the entire army.



Ton Nu Thi Ninh, former deputy head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Foreign Affairs, spoke of the idea of “bamboo diplomacy” mentioned by the Party leader in his book.



The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by General Secretary Trong during a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021.



During these meetings, the leader likened Vietnam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems, and flexible branches.



On this occasion, the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in HCM City presented the book to the HUFU./.

VNA