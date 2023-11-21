Politics Ministry of Public Security strengthens cooperation with Chinese People's Armed Police Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam received Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Armed Police Zhou Jianguo in Hanoi on November 21.

Politics Congratulations to Prime Minister of Spain over re-election Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 21 sent a message of congratulations to Pedro Sánchez over his re-election as Prime Minister of Spain.

Politics Minister applauds results of defence cooperation with EU Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 21.