Party official affirms Mozambique’s importance to Vietnam
Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with Mozambique, which is an important partner of Vietnam in southern Africa, said Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on November 12.
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat (R), and Emilia Moiane, member of the Central Committee of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and Director of the Mozambique Information Office (Gabinfo) (Photo: VNA)
He made the affirmation during a reception in Hanoi for Emilia Moiane, member of the Central Committee of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and Director of the Mozambique Information Office (Gabinfo), who is in Vietnam for a working visit.
Vuong congratulated Frelimo for its success in the general election in Mozambique in October this year, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the party, the Mozambique people will reap even greater achievements in the cause of national construction and development.
He hailed the newly signed cooperative agreement between Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster The Voice of Vietnam and Mozambique’s national radio station, saying that the deal is a new step in realising the agreement reached between leaders of the two countries, and contributes to tightening the friendship between the two parties and nations.
Emilia Moiane appreciated the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world, and expressed her happiness at the strong development of bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two ruling parties and countries.
She said Frelimo and the State of Mozambique hope that Vietnam will share with Mozambique its experience in socio-economic development.
Mozambique also wants to bolster cooperation with Vietnam across the fields, from trade-investment, agriculture and telecommunication to education, health care and national defence, she said./.