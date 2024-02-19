Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia extended congratulations to new Vietnamese Ambassadors and Consul Generals for the 2024-2027 tenure during a working session in Hanoi on February 19, saying that their appointment is both a great honour and a significant responsibility entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Nghia hailed the Vietnamese representatives agencies abroad for fulfilling their role as bridges between Vietnam and the world, serving as a fulcrum for the overseas Vietnamese community, and reflecting the national responsibility toward fellow Vietnamese.

Amid complex and uncertain developments in the region and the world, he proposed that overseas diplomatic agencies thoroughly grasp the Party and State's viewpoints and guidelines on external relations and information for external service.

He emphasised the need for a proactive approach in renewing and diversifying external information services, and enhancing the operational efficiency of Vietnam's cultural and information centres worldwide. Additionally, he urged leveraging resources from the Vietnamese community overseas, especially the younger generation and students, to amplify positive narratives about Vietnam among international friends.

Nghia wished that heads of diplomatic missions abroad would navigate through challenges with determination, uphold their exemplary role, and foster close collaboration with the host authorities to protect Vietnamese citizens and provide unwavering support to overseas Vietnamese.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang provided a comprehensive overview of the recent appointments, highlighting the designation of 18 heads and leaders across units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and the Presidential Office. These appointees will represent Vietnam in 58 countries and international organisations.

Furthermore, ambassadors and heads of representative agencies abroad engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of their external information services./.