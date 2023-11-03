Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs (right) and President of the Nicaraguan National Assembly Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs paid a working visit to Nicaragua from October 30- November 2.

While in Nicaragua, Trac held talks with a high-ranking delegation of the Sandinista National Liberation Front Party (FSLN) of Nicaragua; met with President of the Nicaraguan National Assembly Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, and had working sessions with leaders of several ministries and sectors.

During the talks and meetings, the CPV official affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State always value and aspire to further deepen the friendship and collaboration between Vietnam and Nicaragua as well as between the CPV and the FSLN on the basis of the traditional solidarity and friendship, closeness in views on international matters and common interests in the process of building and developing the country.

The Nicaraguan National Assembly leader, Dr. Gustavo Porras reiterated the special solidarity with Vietnam and its people and praised the enormous achievements of the Southeast Asian country in its renewal cause under the leadership of the CPV over the past nearly four decades, saying that they are valuable experiences for Nicaragua and other Latin American countries to learn from and expand cooperation.

The two sides concurred to strengthen coordination and effectively implement the signed cooperation agreement in 2020 and raise the role of the two ruling parties in promoting high-level visits of their governments, ministries, sectors and localities; maintain the regular and flexible operation of the political consultation between the two foreign ministries, build and perfect legal frameworks in order to create favourable conditions for bilateral collaboration, and enhance exchanges between mass organisations and people of the two countries.

During the visit, the Vietnamese delegation engaged in a working session with the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua with the participation of the ministers of Health, Agriculture, Finance and Credit, and General Director of Post and Telecommunications Academy to discuss specific proposals on bilateral cooperation in fields of the two countries' strength. They agreed to push ahead with cooperation agreements and proposals in health care, including traditional medicine, and seek effective models for partnership in agriculture and farm produce processing as well as possibilities for joint work in telecom, digital transformation and hi-tech industry./.