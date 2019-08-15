Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, received CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Philippe Le Houérou, who is also Vice President of the World Bank, in Hanoi on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

– Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, received CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Philippe Le Houérou, who is also Vice President of the World Bank, in Hanoi on August 15.Binh, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, said Vietnam highly values the IFC’s contributions to the country’s socio-economic development by supporting the private sector in such spheres as infrastructure, finance-banking, information technology, education and health under different forms.Beside, the IFC has provided counseling services on financial access and helped Vietnam improve its investment environment and competitiveness, Binh added.For his part, Houérou lauded Vietnam’s effective management policies in stabilising the macro economy, curbing inflation and promoting economic growth.The IFC will continue to assist the country in perfecting its financial infrastructure and developing the capital market as well as renewable energy, he pledged.The same day, Binh hosted a reception for Google Asia-Pacific President Scott Beaumont and Google Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations for Asia-Pacific Ted Osius, who is also former US Ambassador to Vietnam.He rejoiced at Google’s successful operation in Vietnam, suggesting the company open an official representative office in the country in order to join hands in dealing with relevant issues.Speaking highly of the initiatives and programmes launched by Google in Vietnam, Binh said the Vietnamese Party and State always create the most favourable business environment for both domestic and foreign enterprises, including Google.The official noted his hope that Google will observe Vietnamese law, ensure a safe and healthy service supply environment, and protect legitimate rights and interests of participating organisations and individuals.Beaumont stressed that Google stands ready to help Vietnam participate in economic digitalisation, adding that the company aims to provide free-of-charge digital training for 500,000 owners of Vietnamese small-and medium-sized enterprises in order to help them improve competitive edge and seek business opportunities in the digital economy.-VNA